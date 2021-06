Less than 271.000 wage earners on leave from their employment due to the Covid-19 pandemic will receive a special state subsidy for May 2021, a figure that is nearly half of the total for the previous month, April 2021.

Nearly 472.000 eligible beneficiaries of the subsidy were paid for April, people mostly employed in businesses shut down by pandemic-related restrictions.

The primary monthly sum paid to eligible wage-earners in the country is 534 euros.