Covid-19 outbreak: ICU cases remain under 400 on Mon.

Intubated patients being treated in ICUs for acute Covid-19 symptoms continued to remain below 400 on Monday, continuing a gradual but steady easing of the pandemic in the east Mediterranean country. The number of such patients was 392 on Monday, down from 398 the previous day.

Another 24 related fatalities were reported on the day, bringing the death toll to 12,301 since the beginning of the pandemic. The average age of the victims remained fixed at 78, while 95.2 percent suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.

New confirmed single-day instances of the virus were 808, derived from 20,703 tests.

Of the ICU cases, 86.5 percent suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.

The median age of the newly infected individuals was 43.