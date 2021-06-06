Triple murder-suicide on isle of Corfu on Sun.

A 67-year-old man on the island of Corfu shot dead two people late Sunday morning and then turned his sawed-off shotgun on himself, the latest in a recent series of violent homicides in the country over the recent period.

The victims are a 61-year-old local woman and a 63-year-old Greek-French man who arrived only last week on the island, where he has a holiday apartment.

The purported motive was the woman's intention to evict the perpetrator from an apartment she owned, in a building where she and the other victim also resided. The latter, also described as a local Corfu man, was reportedly the caretaker of the property, in exchange for the lodging.