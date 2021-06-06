Triple murder-suicide on isle of Corfu on Sun.

Monday, 07 June 2021 01:24
UPD:02:15
Eurokinissi/EUROKINISSI

Έγκλημα στην Κέρκυρα την Κυριακή 6 Ιουνίου 2021. Ο δράστης πυροβόλησε έναν άντρα και μία γυναίκα εξωτερικά μίας οικοδομής στην Δασσιά Κέρκυρας και στη συνέχεια ταμπουρώθηκε στο σπίτι του και αυτοπυροβολήθηκε. (EUROKINISSI/ΘΑΝΑΣΗΣ ΚΟΥΣΟΥΝΗΣ)
A- A A+

A 67-year-old man on the island of Corfu shot dead two people late Sunday morning and then turned his sawed-off shotgun on himself, the latest in a recent series of violent homicides in the country over the recent period.

The victims are a 61-year-old local woman and a 63-year-old Greek-French man who arrived only last week on the island, where he has a holiday apartment.

The purported motive was the woman's intention to evict the perpetrator from an apartment she owned, in a building where she and the other victim also resided. The latter, also described as a local Corfu man, was reportedly the caretaker of the property, in exchange for the lodging.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2021 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου| Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών