Covid-19 outbreak: ICU cases drop below 400 on Sun.

Monday, 07 June 2021 01:11
UPD:02:14
REUTERS/GIORGOS MOUTAFIS

Members of the medical staff treat a patient at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sotiria hospital, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Athens, Greece, April 29, 2021. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A- A A+

The number of intubated patients being treated in ICUs for Covid-19 dropped under 400 on Sunday, marking a continued easing of the pandemic-related figure in Greece.

Related fatalities over the past 24 hours were 24, bringing the death toll to 12,277 since the advent of the pandemic in the country. The average age of the victims is 78, while 95.2 percent suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.

New single-day confirmed instances of Covid-19 reached 580, out of 20,505 tests conducted the previous day.

 

