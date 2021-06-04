Govt extends legal shield against foreclosures of primary residences until June 30

The Greek government on Friday announced an extension of a moratorium on legal proceedings for foreclosures of primary residences belonging to over-indebted households, with the relief measure to last until June 30, 2021.

The roughly month-long legal "shield" against creditors, mostly mortgage holders, such as banks and distress funds.

The 10th evaluation report by European institutions on the Greek economy, released on Wednesday, referred to the creation of an entity to manage "red loans" linked to property, estimating its establishment in late March 2022.