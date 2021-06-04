Covid-19 outbreak: Slow, but steady drop in number of intubated patients continues on Fri.

The number of intubated patients treated for acute Covid-19 symptoms continued to drop on Friday in Greece, falling to 445, while 34 related deaths were reported over the past 24 hours.

The death toll in the country from the pandemic has now reached 12,218.

New single-day confirmed instances reached 1,112 out of a little more than 47,808 tests conducted the previous day.

In terms of the victims, 95.1 percent suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70. The average age of the victims remained fixed at 78.