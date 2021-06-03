Latest urban development project involves 70-km seaside bike, jogging along 'Athenian Riviera'

The latest high-profile "green initiative" unveiled by the Mitsotakis government came on Thursday, with the so-called "Athenian Riviera" used as the backdrop to announce a 70-kilometer seaside bicycle and jogging trail -- a day after media attention was shifted to picturesque Astypalea and a VW-led project to transform it into the Mediterranean's first "smart and green" isle.

Fresh from his appearance on Astypalea, Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday afternoon, from the upscale coastal district of Glyfada, announced a first 22-kilometer beach-view stretch, extending from Piraeus southeast to the Vouliagmeni resort.

Ο ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΌΣ Eκδήλωση για την ανάπλαση του παραλιακού μετώπου Eκδήλωση για την ανάπλαση του παραλιακού μετώπου της Αττικής, στο πλαίσιο των έργων του Ταμείου Ανάκαμψης και του Σχεδίου «Ελλάδα 2.0».

Promoting, upgrading and commercially exploiting the greater Athens coastline on the Saronic Gulf ranks as the biggest urban redevelopment project in Greece, one revolving around the landmark Helleniko privatization (the former Athens airport site), but also including renovated and new marinas, easy access to clean beaches that lie half an hour to an hour from downtown Athens and expanded fixed rail transit.

"I believe that today, World Bicycle Day, provides us the opportunity to present this project... I want to assure you that citizens' quality of life, in a country with this incredible weather, has enormous significance for our society's prosperity," Mitsotakis said.