Covid-19 outbreak: Primary figures continue to drop on a daily basis in Greece

All three primary Covid-19 figures in Greece on Thursday – new single-day confirmed instances, related fatalities and intubated patients – continued to ease, as vaccinations on a daily basis usually exceed 90,000, while the wearing of face masks is still mandatory in indoor areas.

Specifically, 39 related fatalities were reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll in the country since the beginning of the pandemic to 12,184. The number of intubated patients treated in hospital ICUs for acute Covid-19 symptoms reached 476, while new instances reported were 1,239.

In terms of the fatalities, 95.2 percent suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70. The average age of the victims remained fixed at 78.

Of the intubated patient, 87 percent suffer from an underlying health condition or are above the age of 70. The average age of this group is 67.