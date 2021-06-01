Athens unveils another 420mln€ support plan for tourism sector SMEs; PM shows off his EU digital cert for Covid-free travel

The Greek government on Tuesday announced another support plan, this one reaching 420 million euros, for tourism sector SMEs in the country that have been drastically affected by pandemic-related lockdowns and restrictions.

The maximum allocated sum is 400,000 euros per tax code, i.e. each individual business, and includes hotels and lodgings, rooms-to-let operations and camp grounds, as well as travel agencies and even tourist coaches owners, Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis told sector representatives at his Maximos Mansion office.

Moreover, Mitsotakis also showed off his personal European Digital Certificate, an initiative adopted in the first wave by Greece and another six EU countries, a digital or printed document that allows its holder to travel without restrictions to affiliated countries.

The digital certificate confirms that the holder has received Covid-19 vaccinations, or, has tested negative recently for the virus, or has contracted Covid-19 and now has sufficient anti-bodies.

"This was a Greek initiative at the EU aired last January," he reminded.