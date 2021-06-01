Covid-19 outbreak: Daily fatalities drop to 27 on Tues. in Greece

Tuesday witnessed a significant reduction in the number of Covid-19-related deaths reported on a daily basis, at 27. Conversely, single-day confirmed instances of the virus again surged to 1,886, after more 61,000 tests were conducted on the previous day, Monday.

The death toll from the pandemic in the country now reached 12,122, with the average age of the victims remaining fixed at 78.

The number of intubated patients being treated in hospital ICUs for acute Covid-19 symptoms slightly increased on Tuesday from the previous day, with 482 such cases reported on the day. Of this group, 86.9 percent suffer from an underlying condition or are above the age of 70. The average age of intubated patients is 67.