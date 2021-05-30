Covid-19 outbreak: New single-day Covid-19 infections below 1K on Sun.

New confirmed single-day Covid-19 in Greece on Sunday reached 907, out of nearly 20,000 tests conducted the previous day, while the number of intubated of patients dropping to 497.

The average age of the individuals now testing positive for Covid-19 is 44.

Related deaths reached 30 on the day, continuing a drop in the number daily fatalities. The latest macabre figures brought the death toll in the country since the advent of the pandemic to 12,054. The average age of the victims remained fixed at 78.

In terms of the intubated patients, 86.5 percent suffer from an underlying condition or are above the age of 70.