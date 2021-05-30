Top Greek epidemiologist: No need to vaccinate adolescents

Sunday, 30 May 2021 20:11
UPD:20:16
REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO
A- A A+
A Greek epidemiologist and member of a “blue chip” committee of academics and public health experts advising the government on how to manage and end the Covid-19 pandemic on Friday said there was no need to vaccinate adolescents.
Prof. Gikas Magiorkinis made the statement in response to a question related to the approval of the Pfizer vaccine by the EMA for the age group 12-15.
“Children have not played a major role in the transmission of the coronavirus in our country. Vaccination of children in the upcoming period will not begin, and there is no need for this,” he said.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2021 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου| Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών