Top Greek epidemiologist: No need to vaccinate adolescents

A Greek epidemiologist and member of a “blue chip” committee of academics and public health experts advising the government on how to manage and end the Covid-19 pandemic on Friday said there was no need to vaccinate adolescents.

Prof. Gikas Magiorkinis made the statement in response to a question related to the approval of the Pfizer vaccine by the EMA for the age group 12-15.

“Children have not played a major role in the transmission of the coronavirus in our country. Vaccination of children in the upcoming period will not begin, and there is no need for this,” he said.