Figures: Roughly one million taxpayers in Greece due rebate in 2021

By G. Palaitsakis

Nearly one million private sector taxpayers in Greece are due a tax rebate, based on figures announced by the tax bureau, while some 1.9 million private sector wage-earners and self-employed craftsmen and professionals will see a reduction in their tax burden, of up to 80 percent in some cases.

The figures were announced ahead of this week’s opening of the income tax filing season in Greece for fiscal 2020.

The dramatic reduction in taxable incomes emanates primarily from a crash in revenue due to the pandemic in the country for most of 2020.