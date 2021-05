Chicago-based Mondelēz International, a foodstuffs and confectionary manufacturer, on Wednesday finalized its purchase of Greece-based snack and baked goods maker Chipita, in a 1.6 billion-euro deal that will allow the US multination to penetrate the eastern and southeastern European markets.

Chipita was founded in Greece 40 years ago, and reports revenues of 580 million USD in 2020, on the back of brand-names 7Days, Chipicao και Fineti.