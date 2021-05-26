Covid-19 outbreak: Continued reduction in related figures; new instances drop below 2K on Wed.

Covid-19-related figures continued to ease in Greece on Wednesday, with 1,517 new instances reported out of nearly 60,000 tests conducted over the previous day.

The number of intubated patients treated for acute Covid-19 cases dropped again, slightly, to 547, whereas 44 related fatalities were reported over the previous 24-hour period.

The average age of ICU cases remains fixed at 67, while 84.6 percent of those patients suffer from an underlying condition or are above the age of 70.

The average age of people with new instances of Covid-19 is 44. The average age of the victims is 78, and still above 95 percent in terms of underlying conditions or above the age of 70.