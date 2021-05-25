S&P sees limited impact on Greek debt servicing from possible hike in borrowing interest rates

The impact on Greece's finances from a possible hike in sovereign borrowing interest rates will be limited, according to a study by S&P, which focused on which countries around the world are in the best and worst positions to deal with higher yields.

According to the international ratings firm, Greece along with another 18 advanced democracy studied will be above to absorb the primary impact of an increase in interest rates, up to 300 basis points.

Specifically, according to S&P, Greece's spending for servicing interest rates in 2023 will reach 2.5 percent of GDP, under the basic scenario field by the firm; 2.8 percent if the cost of borrowing increases by 100 basis points, and 3.1 percent of GDP in case rates rise by 300 basis points.