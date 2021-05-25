Long-time appliance maker Pitsos, a subsidiary of BSH, to remain in operation after purchase by Greece-based Pyramis

The relevant development minister on Tuesday toured German multinational appliance maker BSH's plant (Pitsos) in the greater Athens area, in light of the unit's acquisition by Greek metals-maker Pyramis.

The acquisition came as BSH finalized its decision to close down the Rendi district plant - announced years earlier - after a failed attempt to shift production to a bigger facility west of Athens proper. The transfer to the Elefsina municipality had been blocked by the leftist city mayor and a majority of council-members at the time.

BSH has for decades made the well-known, in the Greek market, Pitsos appliances, as continued to use the brand name of the original Greek manufacturer after a buy-out in the early 1980s.

Pyramis purchased the production line, the R&D laboratories and the quality control and assurance protocol at the Rendi plant, which lies in an industrial district southwest of downtown Athens.

Just as importantly, Pyramis will rehire all redundant workers that want to return to the plant, given that the previous owner extended operation by at least two years in order to guarantee retirement eligibility for the workforce.

During a tour of the plant, Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis met with management and workers.