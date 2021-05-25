Covid-19 outbreak: Continued easing of related figures this week in Greece

Lower single-day new confirmed instances of Covid-19 in Greece on Tuesday reached 2,433, out of slightly more than 70,000 tests conducted the previous day.

The number of intubated patients fell to 556, while related Covid-19 deaths over the past 24 hours reached 50, bringing the death toll to 11,872. In terms of the victims, 95.1 percent suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70. The average age of the victims is 78.

Of the ICU cases treated for Covid-19, the average age of the patients is 67, while 84.4 percent suffered from an underlying condition or are above the age of 70.