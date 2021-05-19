Minister conveys file to high court prosecutor listing scores of recently released felons convicted of organized crime activity

Greece's relevant public order minister on Wednesday conveyed a study and figures related to organized crime in the east Mediterranean country to the supreme court's chief prosecutor.

According to reports, Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis delivered a voluminous memorandum listing names of roughly 500 felons convicted of involvement in organized crime rings and activities, most of whom achieved early release over previous years - a direct criticism of the previous SYRIZA government for its decision to reduce prison populations and a highly controversial revision to the country's criminal code, passed days before the July 2019 election.