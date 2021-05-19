Minister conveys file to high court prosecutor listing scores of recently released felons convicted of organized crime activity

Wednesday, 19 May 2021 23:51
UPD:23:53
Eurokinissi/ΔΗΜΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ ΘΑΝΑΣΗΣ

Νεκρή νεαρή γυναίκα δίπλα στο μωρό της και τον δεμένο σύζυγό της στο σπίτι τους στα Γλυκά Νερά, Τρίτη 11 Μαΐου 2021. (EUROKINISSI/ΘΑΝΑΣΗΣ ΔΗΜΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ)
A- A A+

Greece's relevant public order minister on Wednesday conveyed a study and figures related to organized crime in the east Mediterranean country to the supreme court's chief prosecutor.

According to reports, Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis delivered a voluminous memorandum listing names of roughly 500 felons  convicted of involvement in organized crime rings and activities, most of whom achieved early release over previous years - a direct criticism of the previous SYRIZA government for its decision to reduce prison populations and a highly controversial revision to the country's criminal code, passed days before the July 2019 election.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2021 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου| Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών