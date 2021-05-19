Average age of new instances of Covid-19 infections in Greece over past week drops to 39

Wednesday, 19 May 2021
UPD:23:52
Greece's relevant health minister on Wednesday said the daily average for new confirmed Covid-19 instances in the country over the past week is 2,040.

Minister Vassilis Kikilias added, moreover, that the average age of people detected with the virus - still over the last week - fell to 39, the first time it has fallen under 40 in the country.

On the positive side, the positive index fell under 4 percent, dropping over the past week to 3.8 percent.

Public health officials said the number of active instances of Covid-19 in the country exceeds 21,000.

