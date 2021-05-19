Fire-fighters participating in Greek civil defense unit first public sector employees ordered to take Covid-19 vax

The first mandatory order in Greece for Covid-19 vaccination was announced on Wednesday, and specifically for fire-fighters serving in the elite civil defense and disaster response unit, known from its acronym EMAK.

The order was signed by the country's fire brigade chief, Stefanos Kolokouris, with another top officer later stating that EMAK participates in the European civil defense mechanism, and as such, is obliged to participate in rescue operations around the world if requested by the EU.

The order also covers vaccinations for other communicable diseases, the officer said.

The development marks the first time that the Greek state has mandated Covid-19 vaccinations for specific public sector employees and uniformed personnel. No information was given on possible repercussions in case a fire-fighter declines to be vaccinated.

When asked this week about the prospect of required vaccinations for Covid-19 by public healthcare staff, the government spokeswoman merely said the issue will be broached in the autumn.