Official opening of 14 renovated regional airports by Fraport in Greece

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday spoke at the official opening of 14 renovated regional airports around the country managed by Fraport Greece, during an event the Macedonia International Airport in Thessaloniki.

The facility in Thessaloniki, Greece's second largest city, is the largest assumed by the consortium in the country. It is billed as able to accommodate 10 million passengers annually.

Speaking at the event in Thessaloniki, Fraport AG chairman of the executive board Stefan Schulte cited the completion of a 440-million-euro renovation and upgrading plan for the 14 airports, while underling that the company will assist Greece in boosting its tourism sector even further.

Schulte said the 14 airports add to Greece's competitiveness by offering modern, safe and traveler-friendly services.

The privatization is one of the biggest ever in the country, valued at 1.7 billion euros.