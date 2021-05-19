Covid-19 outbreak: Reduced number of single-day instances on Wed.

Confirmed new single-day instances of Covid-19 continued to fall this week, with 2,293 reported out of more than 53,000 tests conducted the previous day.

Conversely, the number of intubated patients treated for acute Covid-19 cases continued to ease gradually on a day-to-day basis. Another 53 related fatalities, meanwhile, were reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll from the pandemic in the country 11,587.

Of the victims, 95.2 percent suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70. The average age of the victims is 78.

In terms of the intubated patients, 83 percent suffer from an underlying condition or are above the age of 70.