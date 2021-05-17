Covid-19 outbreak: Slow, steady easing of related figures on Mon., days after tourism season opens

Covid-19-related figures on Monday continued to slowly but steadily ease in Greece, raising hopes that the pandemic's "second wave" is consistently ebbing, and in step with the opening of the all-important tourism season in the country.

The most improved figure was for new single-day confirmed instances of the virus, with 1,407 detected, albeit from only from only roughly 23,300 tests conducted the previous day, a Sunday.

The number of intubated patients being treated in hospital ICUs stood at 647, whereas related deaths over the past 24 hours reached 56. The death toll since the advent of the pandemic is now at 11,471. Of the victims, 95.2 percent suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70. The average age of the victims is 78.

In terms of intubated patients, 83 percent suffered from an underlying condition or are above the age of 70, while the average age is 67.