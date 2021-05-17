Gov't announces another package of relief measures for SMEs, mostly affecting loan obligations

Monday, 17 May 2021 22:30
UPD:22:47
INTIME NEWS/ΤΖΑΜΑΡΟΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΙΩΤΗΣ
A- A A+

Greece's finance minister on Monday announced another round of relief measures for SMEs in the country, with the relevant minister qualifying that the package was first "extensively discussed" with relevant European organs.

The program, called Gefyra II, with the word meaning "bridge" in Greek, features the prospect of a "haircut" of overdue business loans - interest and capital - a reduction in interest rates, an extension of the period of maturity and maintaining a pre-arranged payment.

According to FinMin Christos Staikouras, the relief measures are aimed to resuscitate thousands of small-to-media-sized businesses in the country that have been significantly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2021 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου| Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών