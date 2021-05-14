Covid-19 outbreak: 56 new fatalities reported; lower infection rate

Another 56 Covid-19-related deaths were reported on Friday in Greece, on the day that the official tourism season began and another round of pandemic-related restrictions were eased.

The death toll in the country from the pandemic reached 11,322, with 95.2 percent of the victims having suffered from underlying conditions or were above the age of 70. The average age of the victims remained 78.

On a positive note, the number of new single-day confirmed instances of the virus reached only 2,188, down from previous days and weeks. The number was derived from 65,133 tests conducted over the previous day.

Additionally, the number of intubated Covid-19 patients treated in hospital ICUs fell to 677. Of this sample group, 83 percent have an underlying condition or are above the age of 70. The average age of serious ICU cases is 67.