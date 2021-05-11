Covid-19 outbreak: Instances up on Tuesday; related deaths, ICU cases stable

New single-day confirmed instances of Covid-19 increased on Tuesday in Greece, compared with the previous day, with 3,197 positive results reported from 85,570 tests.

The number of related fatalities and intubated patients remained at the same levels: 52 fatalities and 732 people being treated in hospital ICUs for acute Covid-19 symptoms.

The fatalities over the past 24 hours bring the death toll from the pandemic to 11,141. In terms of the victims, 95.2 suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70. The average age of the victims was 78.

In terms of the intubated patients, 83.3 percent suffer from an underlying condition or are above the age of 70. The average age for this group is 67.