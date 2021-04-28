Covid-19 outbreak: Daily related deaths, ICU cases ease on Wed.

A slight reduction in the number of daily Covid-related deaths and intubated patients were reported in Greece on Wednesday, 63 and 805, respectively.

The death toll with Wednesday's figures now reaches 10,242. The average age of the victims is 78, and 95.4 percent suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.

New single-day confirmed instances of Covid-19 reached 2,781, out of 61,291 conducted over the previous 24 hours.

In terms of intubated patients, the average age is 68, with 85.3 percent suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.