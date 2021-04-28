Gov't conveys copy of Greece2.0 plan to EU Commission office in Athens

The Greek government on Wednesday official conveyed a copy of its post-Covid national recovery plan, promoted as Greece 2.0, to the EU Commission’s liaison office in Athens, with the relevant minister handing over the copy.

The “photo-op” on Wednesday, with a beaming Alternate FinMin Theodoros Skylakakis, came less than a day after Greece’s recovery plan was posted by the European Union on its relevant website.

The plan, aimed to ensure the allocation of 30 billion euros in EU funding, includes 106 investment programs and 67 reforms, all detailed in 4,104 pages.