Covid-19 outbreak: Intubated patients; daily deaths mostly at same levels

New single-day confirmed Covid-19 instances in Greece continued to fall, albeit with less weekend tests conducted (22,373), whereas the number of intubated patients treated in hospital ICUs and the chilling number of related daily deaths persist at mostly the same rates as in previous days.

Eighty related Covid-19 deaths were reported on Monday, as the country has now topped the 10,000-mark in terms of fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic (10,087).

The number of ICU cases remained at 811.

In terms of the victims, the average age is 78, with 95.5 percent suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.

Of intubated patients, the average age is 68, and 84.7 percent suffer from an underlying condition or are above the age of 70.