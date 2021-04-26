Finance ministry revises, downwards, GDP growth for 2021, to 3.6% from 4.6%

Monday, 26 April 2021 23:44
UPD:23:56
Greece’s finance ministry on Monday unveiled a forecast for GDP growth in the still pandemic-plagued country of 3.6 percent for 2021, significantly down from 4.6 percent cited in the budget for the year.

As expected, extension of pandemic-related restrictions – lockdowns – and their repercussions on the economy were cited as the primary reason for the revision, downwards.

According to a presentation by Finance Minister Christos Staikouras, before Cabinet members, GDP growth next year is forecast to reach 6.2 percent; 4.1 percent in 2023 and 4.4 percent in 2024.

