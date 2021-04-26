Ruling ND still comfortably ahead of SYRIZA; most respondents in poll say they'll get Covid vaccinations

A double-digit percentage point lead by ruling New Democracy (ND) party over main opposition SYRIZA party remains at the same level as last month, according to results of the Pulse opinion poll, which was presented on a Athens television station’s primetime newscast.

Specifically, the difference is 13.5 percentage points between the ruling conservative party and Greece’s radical leftist party, or 38 percent to 24.5 percent, respectively.

As with previous such polls by the same firm – all presented by broadcaster SKAI – the same four smaller parties currently in Parliament are shown with single-digit support by respondents, and above 3 percent – the threshold needed for representation in the legislature.

As who is most suitable for prime minister, 44 percent of respondents picked current Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis; 26 percent opted for former prime minister and SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras.

On the “vax front”, 75 percent of respondents answered in the affirmative when asked if they will receive a Covid-19 vaccination”; 22 percent were negative, with 12 percent, in fact, answering “definitely not”.

A slight majority, 54 percent, said they agreed with a government decision to ban non-essential intra-state travel during the ongoing Orthodox Easter Week and Easter Sunday (May 2) in the country. Conversely, 38 percent of respondents said the decision was wrong.

The annual spring-time Easter holiday is the second biggest exodus of city-dwellers in the country, rivaling the holiday month August.