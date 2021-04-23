Covid-19 outbreak: Slight easing of ICU cases continue, at 819 on Fri.

Intubated patients treated in hospital ICUs continued drop, slightly, for a third straight day on Friday, with the number at 819. Additionally, another 76 related deaths were reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 9,865 since the advent of the pandemic.

On a brighter note, 2,754 new single-day confirmed instances of Covid-19 were detected from just more than 63,000 tests conducted the previous day.

In terms of the victims, 95.5 percent suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70. The average age of the victims is 79.

Regarding intubated patients, 84.5 percent suffer from an underlying condition or are above the age of 70. The average age of ICU cases is 68.