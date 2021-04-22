Fighter jets fly over Acropolis to mark end of multinational exercise

Thursday, 22 April 2021 23:17
UPD:23:23
REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

FILE PHOTO: A French Air Force Rafale fighter performs during a presentation of the French Air and Space Army at the BA 105 Evreux-Fauville Air Force Base, France, October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo
A- A A+

A formation of fighter planes, by the Hellenic Air Force and allied countries, flew over Athens on Thursday, with the main "photo op" being the overflight of the iconic Acropolis Hill.

The fighter planes are in Greece for this month's Iniochos 2021 military exercise throughout the Athens FIR.

French participated with Rafales and Mirage 200Ds, F-16s by the United States AF and UAE, Spain participated with F-18s, while the Israeli Air Force flew F-15s and F-16s.

Drones, radar planes (by the Canadian Air Force) and air tankers were also active, with a sole Cypriot helicopter participated.  
Five countries sent observers: Austria, Egypt, Jordan, Romania and Slovenia.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2021 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου| Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών