Fighter jets fly over Acropolis to mark end of multinational exercise

A formation of fighter planes, by the Hellenic Air Force and allied countries, flew over Athens on Thursday, with the main "photo op" being the overflight of the iconic Acropolis Hill.

The fighter planes are in Greece for this month's Iniochos 2021 military exercise throughout the Athens FIR.

French participated with Rafales and Mirage 200Ds, F-16s by the United States AF and UAE, Spain participated with F-18s, while the Israeli Air Force flew F-15s and F-16s.

Drones, radar planes (by the Canadian Air Force) and air tankers were also active, with a sole Cypriot helicopter participated.

Five countries sent observers: Austria, Egypt, Jordan, Romania and Slovenia.