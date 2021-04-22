5th century AD grave uncovered during Thessaloniki metro works reveals skeleton of Goth warrior, sword

The skeleton of what is by all accounts a 5th century AD warrior have been uncovered in a graveyard next to the remnants of a three-nave basilica that was first excavated in 2010 during works for the metro line in the northern Greece city of Thessaloniki.

Body armor, a shield and weapons, including a well-preserved sword that was bent rather than broken, were found next to the skeleton, with the site located in central Thessaloniki's Syntrivani (fountain) district.

It's the "bent sword" that gives researches a distinct clue into the identity of the long-deceased warrior, according to archaeologist Melina Paisidou, with the evidence pointing to a Goth interred with his weapons.

The find is a first for the Thessaloniki region and the wider region of Macedonia, in fact.

A series of other graves were also discovered and are being excavated and studies.