Covid-19 outbreak: 822 ICU cases; 75 deaths and 2,759 new single-day infections reported in Greece

Covid-19 ICU cases eased slightly on Thursday from the previous day, standing at 822, while related daily deaths reached 75, bringing the death in Greece since the beginning of the pandemic to 9,788.

New single-day confirmed instances of Covid-19 reached 2,759, from just more than 63,000 tests conducted over the previous 24-hour period. Total infections in Greece so far are just shy of 327,000.

In terms of the victims, 95.5 percent suffered from an underlying condition, or were above the age of 70. The average age of the victims remained fixed at 79.

Of the intubated patients treated in hospital ICUs, 85.8 percent suffer from an underlying condition, or are above the age of 70. The average age of such cases is 68.