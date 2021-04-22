Most sectors set to reopen in Greece after Orthodox Easter Sunday, May 2

The Greek government made it official on Wednesday, with next month seeing several pandemic-related restrictions relaxed, as outdoors seating by restaurants and cafes will open, along with elementary and junior high schools.

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis made the announcement hours after a recommendation by a panel of public health experts.

Restrictions on travel around the country will also be lifted, coinciding with the official opening of the tourism season in the country.

Speaking during a nationally televised address, Mitsotakis said tourists who have been vaccinated for Covid-19 or can show negative recent tests will be welcomed to the country.

The relaxation of measures, however, will come after Sunday, May 2, which is Orthodox Easter Sunday in the country, a major religious holiday.