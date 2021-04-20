Greek PM: Return to normalcy in roughly mid-May, with start of tourism season

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday cited a mid May date as the "beginning of a return to normalcy", a period that is expected to witness the start of the all-important tourism season the east Mediterranean country.

The center-right premier made the statement to a gathering of ruling main opposition New Democracy (ND) cadres, and with the theme of the event focusing on the post-Covid period.

Mid May will also come after Orthodox Easter on May 2, which by all accounts this year will be accompanied by restrictions in travel from urban areas to the provinces - negating a traditional "exodus" of city-dwellers every spring in Greece.