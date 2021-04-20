Covid-19 outbreak: Record high number of ICU cases continues on Tues., at 847

Tuesday, 20 April 2021
UPD:21:58
Intubated patients treated in hospital ICUs for acute Covid-19 symptoms remained at 847 on Tuesday, the same as on Monday, the previous day, a figure that ranks as the negative record in Greece since the beginning of the pandemic.

Even worse, another 87 related deaths were reported over the past 24 hours from the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 9.627. In terms of the victims, 95.5 percent suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.

New single-day confirmed instances of Covid-19 were 3,789.  

