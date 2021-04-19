Greek FM, DM in Saudi Arabia for talks on Tues.

Tuesday, 20 April 2021 00:20
UPD:00:38
Greece foreign and defense ministers will arrive Riyadh on Tuesday for a series of talks with Saudi leadership, as Athens continues to step up contacts and broach cooperation with countries in the wider region, with a particular emphasis on the Middle East.

Among others, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will meet with Nayef Falah M. Al-Hajraf, the· secretary general of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan  and Adel bin Al-Jubeir, the country's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

On his part, DM Nikos Panagiotopoulos will meet with Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman Al Saud and  bin Farhan.

