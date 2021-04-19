Opening up of retail sector in Greece accompanied by mandatory report of negative Covid-19 self-test result

Monday, 19 April 2021 23:09
The retail sector in Greece, along with the public sector, more-or-less opened up completely on Monday with the accompanying obligation of employees and civil servants to report a negative Covid-19 self-test result on a relevant public health online platform.

Reporting a negative self-test result every week will be mandatory for an employee to return to work, with both employers and employees facing 1,500 and 500-euro fines, respectively, for failing to report test results while employed.

The requirement will also affect staff of super markets, financial services, transports, personal care, betting parlors and take-out and delivery food and beverage outlets.

Self-tests for Covid-19 are now provided for free in the country to eligible individuals, initially high school students and teachers, and distributed via neighborhood pharmacies.

