Covid-19 outbreak: ICU cases remain at record levels in Greece; 841 on Sun.

Intubated patients treated in hospital ICUs across Greece reached 841 on Sunday, a figure that show little signs of abating even in the face of a continued pandemic-related measures, mass vaccinations and, of late, mandatory self-tests for high school pupils and educators.

Of the ICU cases, the average age of patients is 68, with 85.5 percent suffering from underlying conditions or above the age of 70.

Related deaths reported were 65 over the past 24, bringing the death toll to 9,462. Of the victims, 95.5 percent suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70, while the average age is 79.

With reduced tests over the weekend, new confirmed single-day instances of Covid-19 reported on Sunday were 1,829 - more than 315,000 since the advent of the pandemic.