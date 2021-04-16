Greece postpones debut for Johnson & Johnson vaccine until new info given by EMA

A Greek health ministry official on Friday said the beginning of vaccinations with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been postponed. The first injections with the US multinational's vaccine were set for Monday.

Marios Themistocleous said the specific vaccine will not be given until new information is provided by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) - something expected on Tuesday.

The decision follow a similar postponement in the United States and elsewhere in Europe, ostensibly due to the report of a handful of rare blood clot ailments in vaccinated people.