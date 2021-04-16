Handelsblatt: Greek public debt mushrooming due to emergency support for Covid-battered economy

Handelsblatt latest report from Athens points to a ballooning debt for pandemic-battered Greece, with the country's financing ministry pumping billions of euros into the economy to support businesses adn save at-risk job spots.

The mass German economic daily points out that Greece's public debt now exceeds 200 percent of GDP, while noting that Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras last year allocated 24 billion euros to blunt the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. The bill so far for 2021 has reached 14 billion euros, higher than foreseen in the state budget.