Covid-19 outbreak: New record high of intubated patients in Greece on Fri., 824

Another record high number of Covid-19 cases being treated in hospital ICUs was recorded on Friday, 824. The average age of intubated patients is 68, with 85.1 percent suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.

Meanwhile, the number of related deaths over the past 24 hours reached 91, bringing the death toll to 9,330. In terms of the pandemic's victims, 95.5 percent suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.

New single-day instances of Covid-19 detected were 3,067, bringing the total number in Greece since the pandemic's advent to just more than 311,000.