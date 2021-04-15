Relevant ministry says financial aid to asylum seekers residing outside organized shelters to be cut as of July 1

The relevant migration and asylum ministry on Thursday announced that as of July 1 it will abolish financial aid granted to asylum seekers who do not reside in state-supervised shelters or NGOs cooperating with the ministry.

The decision essentially means that third country nationals who have entered Greece and requested international protection must either cover their financial needs or submit a request to move to an organized shelter.

According to figures presented by the UN High Commission for Refugees, some 25,000 people living outside shelters received such financial aid in March 2021. The total number of third country nationals granted financial aid reached approximately 64,500, of which the majority resided in the greater Athens area.

Management of the aid funds for asylum seekers will shift from the UN agency to the Greek ministry on July 1.