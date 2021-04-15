Covid-19 outbreak: Pandemic surges in Greece; new record number of ICU cases, 819, related deaths, 104

The second, or possibly third "wave" of the Covid-19 pandemic generated new negative records in Greece on Thursday, with 819 ICU cases reported (from 809 the previous day) and 104 related fatalities over the past 24-hour period.

The death toll of the pandemic in the country has now reached 9,239, with the average age of the victims fixed at 79.

New single-day confirmed cases of the virus were 3,833, generated out of nearly 70,000 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

In terms of the victims, 95.5 percent suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.

The average age of intubated patients is 68, with 84.9 percent suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.