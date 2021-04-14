Covid-19 outbreak: ICU cases reaches another record high on Wed., at 809

The number Covid-19 cases treated in hospital ICUs in Greece again reached another unenviable record on Wednesday, 809, seven higher than over the previous day. The average age of the ICU patients is 67, with 83.9 percent suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.

Moreover, the number of confirmed single-day instances were again above 3,000, at 3,089. Total Covid-19 infections detected in Greece since the advent of the pandemic now exceed 304,000.

Related deaths reported on Wednesday were also high, compared to the past month, with 81 fatalities over the previous 24 hours. The death toll from the pandemic in Greece rose to 9,135, with 95.5 percent suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70. The average age of the victims remained fixed at 79.