Covid-19 outbreak: Record high number of ICU cases in Greece on Tues., 802; 93 related fatalities

Tuesday witnessed the highest number of Covid-19 cases being treated in hospital ICUs across Greece since the beginning of the pandemic, 802, a figure that has stubbornly remained in the high three-digit level despite now months of partial lockdowns, restrictive measures and with vaccinations nearing the 2.5-million-mark in a population of 11 million.

Even worse, the highest daily figure for related fatalities was reported on the day, 93, bringing the death toll of the pandemic in Greece to 9,054.

A significant surge in the number of new single-day instances of Covid-19 was also reported, 4,033 out of slightly more than 76,000 tests conducted over the past 24 hours.

In terms of the victims, 95.6 percent suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70. The average age of the victims remained at 79.