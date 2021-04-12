35 years of operation of Skinakas observatory on Crete

The Skinakas observatory atop Mount Psiloritis, the highest peak on the large island of Crete, counts 35 years of operation this year. The specific observatory was the first in Greece with a 30-centemiter lens.

The Skinakas observatory was a joint research project by the University of Crete, the Greece-based Foundation for Research & Technology and the Max Planck Institut of Germany, with its first director being astronomy professor Yannis Papamastorakis, and with prominent backers being Max Planck Institut professor and director Gerhard Haerendel, prof Grigoris Sifakis and prof Eleftherios Economou.